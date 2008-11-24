Monday, November 24, 2008
Alexandria Centre for Maritime Archaeology & Underwater Cultural Heritage
On the 23rd of October 2008, the Alexandria University - Egypt announced the
inauguration of the Alexandria Centre for Maritime Archaeology & Underwater
Cultural Heritage. The Centre is the first of its kind in the Arab Region
dedicated to providing education and training at a postgraduate level in
aspects of Maritime and Underwater Archaeology.
The creation of the Centre is funded through a grant from the Trans-European
mobility scheme for university studies (Tempus), as well as a number of
corporations and private donors.
The establishment of the Centre is a collaborative project between eight
consortium members from the EU and Egypt fronted by the University of
Southampton – UK. In addition to the Alexandria University, the consortium
includes the Nautical Archaeology Society – UK, the Arab Academy for
Science, Technology and Maritime Transport - Egypt, the Supreme Council for
Antiquities – Egypt, the Centre for Alexandrian Studies – France, the
University of Ulster – UK and the Université de Provence – France.
Collectively the consortium members provide the necessary academic,
technical and administrative expertise required for the achievement of the
centre's objectives.
The Centre offers a postgraduate Diploma and Master of Arts degrees in
Maritime Archaeology and Underwater Cultural Heritage, which aims to provide
graduates from different backgrounds with a sound theoretical and
methodological foundation in the investigation, interpretation and
management of the maritime and underwater archaeological resource within its
wider context.
For more information please contact:
Alexandria Centre for Maritime Archaeology & Underwater Cultural Heritage
Faculty of Art
Alexandria University
Hussein Sobhi Street, El-Shatbi 21526
Alexandria
Egypt
Phone: +2 010 520 3650
Fax: +203 4810 599
E-mail: centreformaritimearchaeology@gmail.com
