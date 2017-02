O

________________________________________________________________n the 23rd of October 2008, the Alexandria University - Egypt announced theinauguration of the Alexandria Centre for Maritime Archaeology & UnderwaterCultural Heritage. The Centre is the first of its kind in the Arab Regiondedicated to providing education and training at a postgraduate level inaspects of Maritime and Underwater Archaeology.The creation of the Centre is funded through a grant from the Trans-Europeanmobility scheme for university studies (Tempus), as well as a number ofcorporations and private donors.The establishment of the Centre is a collaborative project between eightconsortium members from the EU and Egypt fronted by the University ofSouthampton – UK. In addition to the Alexandria University, the consortiumincludes the Nautical Archaeology Society – UK, the Arab Academy forScience, Technology and Maritime Transport - Egypt, the Supreme Council forAntiquities – Egypt, the Centre for Alexandrian Studies – France, theUniversity of Ulster – UK and the Université de Provence – France.Collectively the consortium members provide the necessary academic,technical and administrative expertise required for the achievement of thecentre's objectives.The Centre offers a postgraduate Diploma and Master of Arts degrees inMaritime Archaeology and Underwater Cultural Heritage, which aims to providegraduates from different backgrounds with a sound theoretical andmethodological foundation in the investigation, interpretation andmanagement of the maritime and underwater archaeological resource within itswider context.For more information please contact:Alexandria Centre for Maritime Archaeology & Underwater Cultural HeritageFaculty of ArtAlexandria UniversityHussein Sobhi Street, El-Shatbi 21526AlexandriaEgyptPhone: +2 010 520 3650Fax: +203 4810 599E-mail: centreformaritimearchaeology@gmail.com