Ships, Saints and Sealore:Maritime Ethnography of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea Conference
Ships, Saints and Sealore:Maritime Ethnography of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea Conference
Thursday, 16th April to Sunday, 19th April 2009
Convenors:
Dr Timmy Gambin (Malta)
Professor Dionisius A. Agius (Exeter)
Keynote Speakers:
Professor Cheryl Ward, maritime archaeologist, Florida State University
Professor Seán McGrail, maritime archaeologist, formerly of the National Maritime Museum at Greenwich and University of Oxford
To register your interest write to: tgambin@hotmail.com and to: D.A.Agius@exeter.ac.uk
For further information visit conference website:
http://www.um.edu.mt/events/maritimethnography2009/maritimeconf_index.html
Sponsored by The National Maritime Museum of Malta, the Centre for Maritime Historical Studies, University of Exeter and the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter. Supported by the Aurora Special Purpose Trust and Midsea Books.
