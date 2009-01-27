Tuesday, January 27, 2009

 

Ships, Saints and Sealore:Maritime Ethnography of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea Conference

Ships, Saints and Sealore:Maritime Ethnography of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea Conference

Thursday, 16th April to Sunday, 19th April 2009

Convenors:
Dr Timmy Gambin (Malta)
Professor Dionisius A. Agius (Exeter)

Keynote Speakers:
Professor Cheryl Ward, maritime archaeologist, Florida State University

Professor Seán McGrail, maritime archaeologist, formerly of the National Maritime Museum at Greenwich and University of Oxford

To register your interest write to: tgambin@hotmail.com and to: D.A.Agius@exeter.ac.uk

For further information visit conference website:
http://www.um.edu.mt/events/maritimethnography2009/maritimeconf_index.html

Sponsored by The National Maritime Museum of Malta, the Centre for Maritime Historical Studies, University of Exeter and the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter. Supported by the Aurora Special Purpose Trust and Midsea Books.


www.dofundodomar.blogspot.com

